Buccaneers Re-Signing DT Ndamukong Suh To One-Year, $9M Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers are finalizing a one-year contract with DT Ndamukong Suh on Wednesday. 

Ndamukong Suh

According to Tom Pelissero, Suh will be signing a one-year contract worth $9 million fully guaranteed, plus incentives.

Reports had said that the Buccaneers were working to bring Suh back and it looks like they were able to strike a deal a week after free agency opened. 

Suh, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2010. He spent five years in Detroit before signing a six-year, $114 million contract that included $60 million guaranteed with the Dolphins a few years ago.

The Dolphins designated Suh as a post-June 1 release last year and he would go on to sign a one-year, $14 million contract with the Rams. He signed a one-year, $9.25 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2019 and returned on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2020.  

In 2020, Suh appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 43 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defended. 

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on Twitter and Facebook for breaking NFL News and Rumors from all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments