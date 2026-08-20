George Kittle Ahead Of Schedule In Achilles Recovery

49ers TE George Kittle had a follow up visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the surgery on his torn Achilles. It was said to be a encouraging visit and he has a very realistic track to play for the season opener, according to Adam Schefter.

Kittle was placed on the PUP list prior to the start of training camp as he continues to work back from a torn Achilles suffered in January.

Kittle, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

He finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024. He was headed into a contract year in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

In 2025, Kittle appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and caught 57 passes on 69 targets for 628 yards and seven touchdowns.

We will have more on Kittle as it becomes available.