Buccaneers Re-Signing K Ryan Succop To Three-Year, $12M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers are re-signing kicker Ryan Succop to a three-year deal worth $12 million that includes $6.25M guaranteed.

Pellissero adds that Succop receives $8.25 million over the first two years of the agreement.

Succop, 34, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2009. He played five seasons in Kansas City before joining the Titans for the 2014 season.

Succop finished out his contract before agreeing to a five-year, $20 million contract with the Titans that includes $7.25 million guaranteed in 2019. He was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and designated as a player to return halfway through the year.

Tennessee opted to release Succop last year and he later signed on with the Buccaneers.

In 2020, Succop converted 28 of 31 field goal attempts (90.3 percent) to go along with 52 of 57 extra point tries (91.2 percent).