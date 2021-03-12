Buccaneers Re-Signing LB Kevin Minter To One-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Buccaneers are re-signing LB Kevin Minter to a one-year contract on Friday.

Minter, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $4,390,288 contract with the Cardinals before signing a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Bengals in 2017.

The Jets signed Minter to a contract in 2018 only to release him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. The Buccaneers later added him to their roster before re-signing him to a one-year deal last year.

In 2020, Minter appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.