Buccaneers Re-Signing LB Shaq Barrett To Four-Year Deal Worth Up To $72M

Buccaneers EDGE Shaq Barrett tells Josina Anderson that he’s re-signing with Tampa Bay.

“I am going back to Tampa,” Barrett texted Anderson.

Adam Schefter reports that the Buccaneers are signing Barrett to a four-year deal worth up to $72 million and includes $36 million fully guaranteed.

According to Ian Rapoport, Barrett makes $17 million per year as part of this deal with another $1 million available annually if he records 15 sacks and the Bucs make the playoffs.

Barrett was one of the best pass rushers available this year, but it was clear that the Buccaneers wanted to ensure he remained in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future.

The Bucs opted to use their franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin over Barrett.

Barrett, 28, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2014. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Denver’s practice squad.

After bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster, Barrett landed on the active roster at the end of his rookie year. Barrett signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 to a one-year, $4 million deal and was franchised last year.

In 2020, Barrett has appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 57 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and three passes defended.

