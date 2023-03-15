Buccaneers Re-Signing OLB Anthony Nelson To Two-Year, $11M Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing OLB Anthony Nelson to a two-year deal.

The contract is worth $11 million per Fowler and can max out at $13 million. Nelson has been a valuable rotational rusher for the Buccaneers the past few years and this rewards him for that.

Nelson, 26, was drafted in the fourth round out of Iowa by the Buccaneers in 2019. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract.

In 2022, Nelson appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and made eight starts. He recorded 46 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one recovery.