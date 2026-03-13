Buccaneers Re-Signing TE Ko Kieft

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht announced they have agreed to terms with TE Ko Kieft on a contract extension.

Per source, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to terms with Ko Kieft. 🏴‍☠️ 🛥️@FifthThird pic.twitter.com/I1q79bU3yJ — Jason Licht (@jasonrlicht) March 13, 2026

Kieft, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He concluded a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Kieft finished last season on injured reserve after being placed on the list in September.

In 2025, Kieft appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and recorded three tackles on their special teams unit.