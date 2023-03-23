Buccaneers Release K Ryan Succop

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released K Ryan Succop on Thursday, per Field Yates.

Succop, 36, was a seventh-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2009. He played five seasons in Kansas City before joining the Titans for the 2014 season.

Succop finished out his contract before agreeing to a five-year, $20 million contract with the Titans that included $7.25 million guaranteed in 2019. He was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and designated as a player to return halfway through the year.

Tennessee opted to release Succop in 2019 and he later signed on with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay re-signed Succop to a three-year $12 million deal in 2021.

In 2022, Ryan Succop appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and converted 31 of 38 field goal attempts (81.6 percent) to go along with 24 of 25 extra point tries.