Buccaneers Releasing LS Zach Triner

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers are releasing LS Zach Triner.

He had been in the role since 2019 and was competing against LS Evan Deckers this offseason.

Triner, 33, originally signed on with the Jets to a futures contract as an undrafted free agent out of Assumption University in January of 2017. The Jets elected to cut him a few months later and he eventually signed on to the Packers’ practice squad.

After Green Bay waived Triner at the start of the 2019 season, he agreed to join the Buccaneers’ practice squad and has remained in Tampa Bay ever since.

In 2023, Triner appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers as their long snapper.