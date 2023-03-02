Buccaneers Releasing TE Cameron Brate

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Buccaneers are expected to release TE Cameron Brate in the coming days.

This has been one of the expected moves for Tampa Bay, as they need to clear cap space and there are younger players ready to take over for Brate in the lineup.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Brate creates about $3 million in dead money and $2 million in savings.

Brate, 31, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2014. He was on and off of their active roster during the first two years in the NFL and had a brief stint with the Saints before returning to the Buccaneers in 2015.

Tampa Bay signed Brate to a six-year, $41 million contract in 2018 that included $18 million guaranteed. He later agreed to rework the deal in March of 2022, agreeing to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Buccaneers.

In 2022, Brate appeared in 11 games for the Buccaneers and caught 20 passes for 174 yards receiving and no touchdowns.