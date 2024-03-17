Buccaneers Restructure Contract Of WR Mike Evans

MLFootball reports that the Buccaneers restructured the contract of WR Mike Evans in order to create $17.43 million in cap space.

Jenna Laine adds that the Bucs converted his 2024 $21.79 million roster bonus into a signing bonus.

Evans, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $52 million.

In 2023, Evans appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and caught 79 passes for 1,255 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.