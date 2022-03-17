Buccaneers Rework WR Mike Evans’ Deal For Cap Space

Greg Auman reports that the Buccaneers have restructured the contract of WR Mike Evans once again.

According to Auman, Tampa Bay specifically converted some of Evans’ $14 million base salary for the 2022 season into a signing bonus.

The Buccaneers are working to re-sign their players so cap space is needed.

Evans, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

In 2021, Evans appeared in 16 games for the Buccaneers and caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns.