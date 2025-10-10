Buccaneers Rule Out Six Players From Week 6, Including WR Chris Godwin

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles announced they’ve ruled out WR Chris Godwin for Week 6 due to his fibula injury, per the team’s official site.

Tampa Bay will also be without WR Mike Evans (hamstring), RB Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder), CB Zyon McCollum (thumb), RB Josh Williams (concussion), and CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring).

Godwin did not practice all week, so there were clear signs he could be held out of this weekend’s game. He’s dealing with a fibula injury one year after he season ended with a broken fibula.

Godwin, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

After he played out the tag, Tampa Bay gave Godwin a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed in 2022. He was again scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a three-year, $66 million deal with $45 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Godwin has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and caught six passes for 52 yards receiving and no touchdowns.