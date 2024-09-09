Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield To Miss Time With Sprained Foot/Ankle

According to Jordan Schultz, Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. is slated to miss a couple of weeks after spraining his ankle/foot in Week 1’s win against the Commanders.

Virtually the entire Bucs secondary got hurt on Sunday, so this is just another blow. Tampa Bay plays the Lions this week and the Broncos in Week 3.

Winfield, 26, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and earned All-American honors in 2019. The Buccaneers selected him in the second round with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Winfield played out the final year of a four-year, $7,307,182 rookie contract that included a $2,874,314 signing bonus. Winfield was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when the Buccaneers used the franchise tag on him at $17.123 million fully guaranteed.

Tampa Bay later signed him to a four-year, $84.1 million extension.

In 2023, Winfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 122 tackles, six sacks, six forced fumbles, three interceptions, four recoveries and 12 pass defenses.

In 2024, Winfield has appeared in one game for the Buccaneers and recorded seven total tackles.