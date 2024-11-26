Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead Could Return In 2024

Per Mike Garafolo, Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead will miss time due to his pectoral injury but still has a chance to return in 2024.

Garafolo adds that while it depends on his healing process and if Tampa Bay makes the playoffs, Whitehead currently has no surgery scheduled and has not been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Whitehead, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers out of Pittsburgh back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

Whitehead was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Jets.

After that deal expired, he returned to Tampa Bay on a two-year, $9 million contract worth up to $10.5 million in incentives.

In 2024, Whitehead has appeared in 11 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 71 tackles.

We will have more info on Whitehead as it becomes available.