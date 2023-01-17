Buccaneers Sign 13 Players To Futures Deals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’ve signed 13 players to futures contracts for the 2023 season on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Laird, 27, wound up going undrafted out of California back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Dolphins and was on and off of their practice squad from there.

Miami declined to tender Laird as a restricted free agent last year and he eventually caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, Laird appeared in six games and rushed for four yards on one carry to go along with three receptions for 17 yards receiving.