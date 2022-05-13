Buccaneers Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Ben Beise TE 6-5 255 Wisconsin-River Falls Curtis Blackwell OL 6-5 308 Ball State Dylan Cook OL 6-6 305 Montana Olakunle Fatukasi LB 6-2 240 Rutgers Don Gardner CB 6-1 180 South Dakota State Kaylon Geiger Sr. WR 5-10 180 Texas Tech Kyler McMichael CB 6-0 202 North Carolina JoJo Ozougwu OLB 6-2 236 Arkansas State J.J. Russell LB 6-1 225 Memphis Jerreth Sterns WR 5-9 195 Western Kentucky Deven Thompkins WR 5-8 155 Utah State Nolan Turner S 6-1 202 Clemson Jordan Young OLB 6-3 230 Old Dominion

Sterns, 22, was a four-year starter at Houston Baptist and Western Kentucky. He was a Second Team All-American and First Team All-CUSA selection as a senior.

During his four-year college career, Sterns caught 370 passes for 3,873 yards receiving and 35 touchdowns over the course of 41 games.