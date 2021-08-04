Buccaneers Sign DC Todd Bowles To New Three-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers are giving DC Todd Bowles a new contract that continues to make him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive coordinator.

Schefter notes this replaces the one year Bowles had remaining on his contract.

It also doesn’t preclude Bowles from taking a head coaching job should he earn the opportunity again after this season.

Bowles, 57, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension last through 2020 last year. However, he was fired following the 2018 season.

From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2020, Bowles’ defense was No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 8 in fewest points allowed, No. 1 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 21 in fewest passing yards allowed.