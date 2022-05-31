Buccaneers Sign DL Akiem Hicks To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $10M

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers have signed DL Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal.

The deal can be worth up to $10 million, per Schefter. Hicks is getting older but still can be a solid starter when healthy and the defensive line is one of the few areas Tampa Bay still had a need.

Hicks, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2012. He was traded to the Patriots back in 2015.

After playing out his rookie contract, Hicks signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears. From there, he agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed in 2017.

Hicks just played out the final year of his contract and made $10.4 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Hicks appeared in nine games for the Bears and recorded 25 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 21 interior defender out of 127 qualifying players.