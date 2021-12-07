The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed LS Garrison Sanborn to a contract.

Buccaneers Sign LS Garrison Sanborn Release: https://t.co/tKEW71F75Q — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 7, 2021

Current long snapper Zach Triner is on the COVID-19 list, so Sanborn is an insurance policy.

Sanborn, 36, wound up signing on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2009. He was in the final year of his three-year, $3,335,000 contract with the Bills when they elected to cut him loose in 2017.

He quickly caught on with the Buccaneers and snapped for them for two seasons. Sanborn caught on with the 49ers for a short stint during the regular season in 2019.

He returned to Tampa Bay on the practice squad late in the 2020 season but was released in February.

For his career, Sanborn has snapped in 163 games across 11 seasons for the Bills, Buccaneers and 49ers. He has 35 total tackles.