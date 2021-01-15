Buccaneers Sign OL Earl Watford, Place G Alex Cappa On IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday that they’ve placed G Alex Cappa on injured reserve and signed OL Earl Watford.

Watford, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract with Arizona before signing a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jaguars.

Unfortunately, Jacksonville cut Watford at the start of the 2017 season and he later returned to the Cardinals midseason and finished out the year in Arizona. From there, he had brief stints with the Bears and Browns before joining the Buccaneers for the 2019 season.

The Patriots signed Watford to their practice squad last month but cut him loose after a couple of weeks.

In 2019, Watford appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and made four starts for them.