Buccaneers Sign OLB Charles Snowden To PS, Release OLB JoJo Ozougwu

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday they have signed OLB Charles Snowden to the practice squad and released OLB JoJo Ozougwu.

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

QB Ryan Griffin WR Deven Thompkins DL Mike Greene DL Will Previlon RB Patrick Laird OL Dylan Cook CB Anthony Chesley (Injured) TE David Wells D Khalil Davis WR Kaylon Geiger LB Ulysees Gilbert DB Quandre Mosely TE David Wells CB Ryan Smith WR Tyler Johnson OT Justin Skule OLB Charles Snowden

Snowden, 24, was a three-year starter at Virginia and earned second-team All-ACC honors in his final season. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chicago waived Snowden coming out of the preseason but re-signed him to the practice squad. He returned on a futures deal for 2022 but was again cut in September.

During his four-year college career, Snowden recorded 191 total tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, two interceptions, 15 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.