Buccaneers Sign RB Owen Wright

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed RB Owen Wright to the practice squad.

Wright, 26, signed a three-year contract worth $2.6 million with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft out of Monmouth.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off the team’s practice squad before re-signing a futures contract last season.

The team declined to offer him a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent last offseason. The Buccaneers signed him to a contract in July. He’s bounced on and off Tampa Bay’s practice squad this season and was waived at the end of November after being signed to the active roster.

In 2025, Wright has appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and rushed three times for six yards. He’s also returned three kicks for 73 yards.