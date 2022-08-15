Buccaneers Sign RB Patrick Laird, Place RB Kenjon Barner On IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed RB Patrick Laird and placed RB Kenjon Barner on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Barner’s season is now done unless he is released with a settlement, in which case he can sign with another team when healthy.

Laird, 26, wound up going undrafted out of California back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Dolphins and has been on and off of their practice squad ever since.

Miami declined to tender Laird as a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Laird appeared in six games and rushed for four yards on one carry to go along with three receptions for 17 yards receiving.