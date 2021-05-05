Buccaneers Sign S Raven Greene & LB Joseph Jones

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they signed S Raven Greene and LB Joseph Jones on Wednesday.

Buccaneers Sign Two Free Agents: https://t.co/UbjgOYNDVP — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) May 5, 2021

Greene, 26, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison back in May. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Greene has dealt with injuries each of his first three seasons in the NFL. Green Bay elected against tendering him a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason and was testing the open market.

In 2020, Greene appeared in 10 games for the Packers and recorded 42 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and five passes defended.