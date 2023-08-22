Buccaneers Sign S Richard LeCounte III

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed S Richard LeCounte III to a contract on Tuesday. 

LeCounte, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Browns out of Georgia back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with the Browns.

However, LeCounte was on and off of their roster over the next year. He signed a futures contract with the Rams this past January but was waived a few weeks ago.

For his career, LeCounte has appeared in 10 games for the Browns and recorded three tackles. 

