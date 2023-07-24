Buccaneers Sign Second-Round OT Cody Mauch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they’ve officially signed No. 48 overall pick OT Cody Mauch to a rookie contract.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 19 Calijah Kancey DT Signed 2 48 Cody Mauch OG Signed 3 82 YaYa Diaby DE Signed 5 153 SirVocea Dennis LB Signed 5 171 Payne Durham TE Signed 6 181 Josh Hayes CB Signed 6 191 Trey Palmer WR Signed 6 196 Jose Ramirez LB Signed

Mauch, 24, was a three-time FCS Championship winner with North Dakota State and was a Consensus FCS All-American in 2022.

Lance Zierlein of NFL Media compares him to Bengals RG Alex Cappa.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,485,455 rookie contract that includes a $2,443,967 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,360,992 in 2023.

During his five-year college career, Mauch appeared in 62 games for North Dakota State.