Buccaneers Sign Second-Round OT Cody Mauch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they’ve officially signed No. 48 overall pick OT Cody Mauch to a rookie contract.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|19
|Calijah Kancey
|DT
|Signed
|2
|48
|Cody Mauch
|OG
|Signed
|3
|82
|YaYa Diaby
|DE
|Signed
|5
|153
|SirVocea Dennis
|LB
|Signed
|5
|171
|Payne Durham
|TE
|Signed
|6
|181
|Josh Hayes
|CB
|Signed
|6
|191
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Signed
|6
|196
|Jose Ramirez
|LB
|Signed
Mauch, 24, was a three-time FCS Championship winner with North Dakota State and was a Consensus FCS All-American in 2022.
Lance Zierlein of NFL Media compares him to Bengals RG Alex Cappa.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,485,455 rookie contract that includes a $2,443,967 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,360,992 in 2023.
During his five-year college career, Mauch appeared in 62 games for North Dakota State.
