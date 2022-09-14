Buccaneers Sign TE David Wells To PS, Release TE J.J. Howland

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed TE David Wells and released TE J.J. Howland from the practice squad.

The Bucs have made a change on the practice squad, signing third-year TE David Wells and releasing rookie TE JJ Howland. https://t.co/E10tcXdXyy — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) September 14, 2022

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

QB Ryan Griffin WR Deven Thompkins WR Kaylon Geiger DL Mike Greene DL Will Previlon G John Molchon RB Patrick Laird ILB J.J. Russell OL Dylan Cook DL Deadrin Senat OLB Genard Avery S Nolan Turner CB Anthony Chesley LB Kenny Young TE David Wells

Wells, 27, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2018 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad and was re-signed to a futures deal the following offseason.

Kansas City declined to tender Wells in 2020 and he caught on with the Patriots practice squad briefly in November. New England re-signed him back in July briefly and he also had a stint on the Falcons practice squad before signing to the Colts’ taxi unit. He was cut and landed with the Cardinals practice squad, eventually making a few appearances on the active roster.

Arizona re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2022 season but released him back in July. He had a stint with the Titans during camp and very briefly on the practice squad before being cut.

During his four-year college career at San Diego State, Wells recorded 38 receptions for 449 yards (11.8 YPC) and six touchdowns.