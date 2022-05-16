Buccaneers Sign TE J.J. Howland

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers have signed TE J.J. Howland to a contract.

Howland is an undrafted rookie out of Yale who apparently impressed the team while trying out at rookie minicamp this past week.

Howland, 6-6 and 255 pounds, was a three-year starter at Yale at tight end. He was honorable mention All-Ivy League in 2018.

In 2021 as a senior, he recorded 16 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns in 10 starts.