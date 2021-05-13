Buccaneers Sign Three Draft Picks

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Tamp Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday they have signed three members of their draft class: LB KJ Britt, CB Chris Wilcox and LB Grant Stuard

Tampa Bay’s full rookie class includes: 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Joe Tryon EDGE  
2 Kyle Trask QB  
3 Robert Hainsey OT  
4 Jaelon Darden WR  
5 KJ Britt LB Signed
7 Chris Wilcox CB Signed
7 Grant Stuard G Signed

 

Stuard, 22, was drafted by the Buccaneers with the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Houston. He’s expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,556,245 that also includes a $76,245 signing bonus. 

During his four-year college career, Stuard recorded 190 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two sacks, no forced fumbles or interceptions and four pass defenses in 39 games. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply