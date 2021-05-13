Buccaneers Sign Three Draft Picks

The Tamp Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday they have signed three members of their draft class: LB KJ Britt, CB Chris Wilcox and LB Grant Stuard
Tampa Bay’s full rookie class includes:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Joe Tryon
|EDGE
|2
|Kyle Trask
|QB
|3
|Robert Hainsey
|OT
|4
|Jaelon Darden
|WR
|5
|KJ Britt
|LB
|Signed
|7
|Chris Wilcox
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Grant Stuard
|G
|Signed
Stuard, 22, was drafted by the Buccaneers with the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Houston. He’s expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,556,245 that also includes a $76,245 signing bonus.
During his four-year college career, Stuard recorded 190 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two sacks, no forced fumbles or interceptions and four pass defenses in 39 games.
