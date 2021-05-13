Buccaneers Sign Three Draft Picks

The Tamp Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday they have signed three members of their draft class: LB KJ Britt, CB Chris Wilcox and LB Grant Stuard

Buccaneers Sign Three Members of the 2021 Draft Class Release: https://t.co/CV6V6ydvbC — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) May 13, 2021

Tampa Bay’s full rookie class includes:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Joe Tryon EDGE 2 Kyle Trask QB 3 Robert Hainsey OT 4 Jaelon Darden WR 5 KJ Britt LB Signed 7 Chris Wilcox CB Signed 7 Grant Stuard G Signed

Stuard, 22, was drafted by the Buccaneers with the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Houston. He’s expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,556,245 that also includes a $76,245 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Stuard recorded 190 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two sacks, no forced fumbles or interceptions and four pass defenses in 39 games.