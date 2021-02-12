Buccaneers Sign Three To Futures Deals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they have signed RB C.J. Prosise, DT Sam Renner, and C Donell Stanley to futures deals.

Prosise, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Seahawks out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished out his four-year, $3.11 million rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career before he signed on to the Texans’ practice squad.

Prosise was on and off of the Texans’ roster this season before eventually joining the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay cut him loose in late January.

In 2020, Prosise appeared in 10 games for the Texans and rushed for 19 yards on 10 carries (1.9 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 18 yards receiving and one touchdown.