Buccaneers Sign Three To Practice Squad

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers signed three players to their practice squad on Tuesday including WR Raleigh Webb, LB Vi Jones and CB Quandre Mosely.

Webb, 25, went undrafted out of The Citadel in 2022 before signing with the Ravens. He was among the team’s final roster cuts but was re-signed to the practice squad the following day.

The Patriots signed him off of Baltimore’s practice squad in October of last year but was among New England’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason. He caught on with Dolphins’ practice squad but was cut loose last week.

In 2022, Webb appeared in 10 games for the Patriots and twice for the Ravens, recording two tackles on special teams.