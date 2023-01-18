Buccaneers Sign Three More Players To Futures Deals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially signed LB J.J. Russell and OT Michael Niese to futures contracts for the 2023 season on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay also signed TE Dominique Dafney to a futures deal, per his agent David Canter.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Buccaneers:

Russell, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

Unfortunately, Tampa Bay waived Russell coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. From there, he was on and off of their roster before being waived on Monday.

In 2022, Russell appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and recorded six tackles.