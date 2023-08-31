Buccaneers Sign Two To Fill Out Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they’ve filled the last two spots on their practice squad, signing RB Patrick Laird and DL Pat O’Connor.

Buccaneers Fill Final Two Spots on Practice Squad Release: https://t.co/rABXlkMnTN — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) August 31, 2023

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle DL C.J. Brewer OL Silas Dzansi OL Luke Haggard CB Keenan Isaac WR Cephus Johnson III S Richard Lecounte III WR Ryan Miller WR David Moore OL Raiqwon O’Neal OLB Jose Ramirez LB J.J. Russell TE Tanner Taula QB John Wolford DL Pat O’Connor RB Patrick Laird

Laird, 28, wound up going undrafted out of California back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Dolphins and has been on and off of their practice squad ever since.

Miami declined to tender Laird as a restricted free agent in 2022. He caught on with the Buccaneers during training camp and re-signed to the practice squad during the season. Tampa Bay brought him back on a futures deal for 2023.

In 2021, Laird appeared in six games and rushed for four yards on one carry to go along with three receptions for 17 yards receiving.