Buccaneers Sign Two To Fill Out Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they’ve filled the last two spots on their practice squad, signing RB Patrick Laird and DL Pat O’Connor.
Buccaneers Fill Final Two Spots on Practice Squad
Release: https://t.co/rABXlkMnTN
— Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) August 31, 2023
Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle
- DL C.J. Brewer
- OL Silas Dzansi
- OL Luke Haggard
- CB Keenan Isaac
- WR Cephus Johnson III
- S Richard Lecounte III
- WR Ryan Miller
- WR David Moore
- OL Raiqwon O’Neal
- OLB Jose Ramirez
- LB J.J. Russell
- TE Tanner Taula
- QB John Wolford
- DL Pat O’Connor
- RB Patrick Laird
Laird, 28, wound up going undrafted out of California back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Dolphins and has been on and off of their practice squad ever since.
Miami declined to tender Laird as a restricted free agent in 2022. He caught on with the Buccaneers during training camp and re-signed to the practice squad during the season. Tampa Bay brought him back on a futures deal for 2023.
In 2021, Laird appeared in six games and rushed for four yards on one carry to go along with three receptions for 17 yards receiving.
