Buccaneers Signing CB Zyon McCollum To Three-Year, $48M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers and CB Zyon McCollum have agreed to terms on a three-year, $48 million extension on Friday.

Schefter notes that McCollum’s deal includes $35.4 million in guaranteed money.

It was reported at the end of July that McCollum was seeking a new contract give he’s in the final eyar of his rookie deal.

McCollum, 26, was a fifth-round pick to the Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Sam Houston State. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie deal through 2025.

McCollum is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to make a base salary of $3,406,000 in 2025.

In 2024, McCollum appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 82 total tackles, 17 passes defended and two interceptions.