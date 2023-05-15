Buccaneers Signing DT C.J. Brewer

The Buccaneers are signing DT C.J. Brewer to a contract following a tryout at rookie minicamp, per his agent.

Brewer just finished up a season in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks.

Brewer, 25, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed onto their practice squad.

Brewer bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before getting cut loose in December. He played for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in the 2023 spring season.

In 2023, Brewer appeared in 10 games for the Roughnecks and recorded 17 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.