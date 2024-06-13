Buccaneers Signing First-Round OL Graham Barton, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Buccaneers announced they signed first-round OL Graham Barton to a rookie contract.

Buccaneers Sign Graham Barton Release: https://t.co/83mrVGnkEc — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) June 13, 2024

Tampa Bay has now wrapped up its entire 2024 draft class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Graham Barton C Signed 2 Chris Braswell LB Signed 3 Tykee Smith S Signed 3 Jalen McMillan WR Signed 4 Bucky Irving RB Signed 6 Elijah Klein OG Signed 7 Devin Culp TE Signed

Barton, 21, was a Second-team All-American in 2023 and was named First-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023. He is viewed as a first-round prospect in the upcoming draft. The Buccaneers used the No.26 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 26 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $13,767,542 contract that includes a $6,832,758 signing bonus and will carry a $2,503,189 cap figure for the 2024 season. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Raiders OL Cody Whitehair.

During his college career at Duke, Barton appeared in 35 games at tackle.