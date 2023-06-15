Buccaneers Signing K Rodrigo Blankenship

According to Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers are signing K Rodrigo Blankenship to the roster.

He had been trying out for the team during minicamp this week and did well enough to earn a contract.

He’ll likely compete with K Chase McLaughlin for the starting job in training camp.

Blankenship, 26, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2020 after receiving some buzz as a potential draft pick even as a specialist.

Blankenship won the Lou Groza award in 2019 given to college football’s best kicker. He also was a Georgia fan favorite because of the unorthodox glasses.

However, he was cut by Indianapolis shortly into the 2022 season. He had a stint on the Cardinals’ practice squad and was promoted to the active roster before being cut with an injury settlement in November.

In 2022, Blankenship appeared in three games, one for the Colts and two for the Cardinals, and made four of five field goal attempts and four of five extra points.