Buccaneers Signing OL Matt Feiler

Peter Schrager of FOX reports that the Buccaneers are signing OL Matt Feiler to a one-year contract on Thursday.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Feiler to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2024 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Feiler, 30, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Bloomsburg back in 2014. He spent just over a year in Houston before being waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Steelers’ practice squad.

Feiler returned to the Steelers on a one-year restricted contract in 2020 and signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Los Angeles in 2021. He was entering the final year of his contract and set to earn a base salary of $6.5 million in 2023 when the Chargers released him last month.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.