Buccaneers Signing OLB Genard Avery

According to Adam Caplan, the Buccaneers are signing OLB Genard Avery to a contract on Wednesday.

Avery, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He was later traded to the Eagles for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Avery just finished out his four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $660,00 for the 2021 season. He signed on with the Steelers back in March but was cut loose on this week.

In 2021, Avery appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 43 tackles and one sack.