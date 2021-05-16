Buccaneers Signing S Curtis Riley & RB Troymaine Pope

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are signing S Curtis Riley and RB Troymaine Pope to contracts on Sunday.

Riley, 28, wound up signing on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State back in 2015. He was on and off of their roster for two years before signing on with the Giants in 2018.

Riley finished out a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2019 and had signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in 2020 before being released and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Cardinals signed him in September and bounced on and off their practice squad before the Vikings signed him in October. Riley was then waived by the Vikings back in December of 2020.

In 2020, Riley appeared in four games for the Cardinals and two for the Vikings, recording nine total tackles and no interceptions.

Pope, 27, wound up signing on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville State. He was, unfortunately, unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

Pope has had brief stints with the Seahawks, Colts, and Texans before signing on to the Chargers’ practice squad. He was later promoted to their active roster for a few weeks and returned to the Chargers on a futures contract.

Pope has been on and off of the Chargers’ roster ever since and was last waived by the team in December.

In 2020, Pope appeared in six games for the Chargers and rushed for 76 yards on 15 carries (7.6 YPC) to go along with eight receptions for 42 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also has 14 kick return yards.