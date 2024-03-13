Buccaneers Signing S Jordan Whitehead

According to Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to bring back S Jordan Whitehead on a two-year contract worth $9 million.

In total, the agreement can be worth up to $10.5 million with incentives.

Whitehead, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers out of Pittsburgh back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

Whitehead was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Jets.

In 2023, Whitehead appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 97 tackles, a half sack, four interceptions and nine pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.