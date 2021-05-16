Buccaneers Signing TE Jerell Adams

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are signing TE Jerell Adams to a one-year deal.

Adams tried out for the team at minicamp this weekend and will compete for the No. 4 tight end job during training camp.

Adams, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He spent two years in New York before he was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later signed Adams to their practice squad before bringing him back on a futures contract for the 2019 season. He was on and off of Houston’s roster before joining the Saints for a short stint on the practice squad.

Adams signed on with the Ravens in August of 2020 and was later added to their practice squad before being cut loose in October. He had a short stint on the Lions practice squad.

For his career, Adams has appeared in 30 games for the Giants and Texans and caught 24 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown.