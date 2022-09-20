Buccaneers Signing WR Cole Beasley To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Buccaneers are signing veteran WR Cole Beasley to the practice squad.

Garafolo adds Beasley could quickly work his way to the active roster as a reliable slot target for Tom Brady. Tampa Bay has been banged up significantly at wide receiver early this season.

Beasley has had interest from multiple teams but this was apparently the right opportunity he was waiting for.

Beasley, 33, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

In 2021, Beasley appeared in 16 games for the Bills and caught 82 passes for 693 yards receiving and a touchdown.

