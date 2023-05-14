Buccaneers Signing WR David Moore

The Buccaneers are signing former Seahawks WR David Moore to a contract on Sunday, according to Greg Auman.

Moore was among the players who tried out for the Bucs during their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Moore, 28, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Moore returned to Seattle on a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Panthers.

From there, Moore had stints with the Raiders and Broncos before catching on with the Bears last year.

In 2020, Moore appeared in all 16 games and recorded 35 receptions for 417 yards (11.9 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with eight rushing attempts for 61 yards (7.6 YPC). He also recorded 47 kickoff return yards and 111 yards as a punt return specialist.