Bucs Signing WR Vyncint Smith & RB Travis Jonsen To Futures Deals

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are signing WR Vyncint Smith to a futures contract on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay also signed RB Travis Jonsen to a futures contract, per Auman.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Smith, 25, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Limestone College. He was able to make Houston’s final roster as a rookie before being waived coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later joining the practice squad.

The Jets signed Smith to their active roster after a few weeks.

In 2021, Smith appeared in two games but only had one target and no receptions.