Buccaneers Targeting Week 5 Return For WR Chris Godwin

According to Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers are targeting Week 5 as the return date for WR Chris Godwin.

Rapoport adds Week 6 or Week 7 is possible depending on how Godwin’s ramp-up goes, but Week 5 is the current target.

The veteran has had a long recovery from a season-ending broken ankle that ended his 2024 season, including multiple procedures. The team just announced he would be inactive today.

While he avoided being placed on injured reserve to start the season to preserve his ability to practice with the team, it still looks like Godwin will be out for the four weeks he would have been had he gone on IR.

Godwin, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

After he played out the tag, Tampa Bay gave Godwin a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed in 2022. He was again scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a three-year, $66 million deal with $45 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Godwin appeared in seven games and caught 50 passes on 62 targets for 576 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Godwin as the news is available.