Buccaneers To Give HC Todd Bowles Full Season Before Evaluating

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers plan to give HC Todd Bowles the full 2023 season to evaluate before making a decision on his future.

Although Tampa Bay is 4-7, they’re still well within striking distance of first place in the NFC South and have four division games to make up ground.

Additionally, Stroud points out the Glazer family that owns the team has never fired a coach during the season.

Bowles, 60, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles, and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension last through 2020 last year. However, he was fired following the 2018 season.

From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019 and eventually promoted him to head coach last year.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances. In two years in Tampa, Bowles has a record of 12-16, with one playoff appearance and an 0-1 postseason record.

