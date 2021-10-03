Buccaneers & Tom Brady Plan To Discuss Extension This Offseason

According to Jason La Canfora, the Buccaneers and QB Tom Brady both plan to extend his contract following this season.

Brady’s deal currently runs through the 2022 season in which Brady will be 45. He’s long said his goal has been to play that long but it’s possible he plays for even longer after that.

Neither side wants Brady to play out a lame-duck year in 2022 with no contract beyond that season. And the future Hall of Fame quarterback wants to keep open the option of playing beyond next season in Tampa Bay.

La Canfora says Brady has given his inner circle zero indications he’s thinking about retirement before next season and thinks he still might have multiple seasons left in him.

Brady is also open to taking a team-friendly deal and an extension would help the Buccaneers’ cap situation in future seasons as they look to keep a championship-caliber roster surrounding Brady, per La Canfora.

Brady, 44, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, Brady has appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and completed 68.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed four times for 20 yards and a touchdown.