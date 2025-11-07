Buccaneers Tried Out Four Players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially hosted a group of free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to the NFL Transactions report.

The full list includes:

Leo, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Wagner. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract and was in the second year of that deal when the Colts waived him coming out of the preseason.

Leo was re-signed to the practice squad, but signed away by the Patriots.

New England waived Leo in April, and he was claimed by the Titans, but waived again in August. He later joined the Eagles’ practice squad.

In 2024, Leo appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded four total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass deflection.